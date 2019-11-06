Federation Council Deputy Speaker: Russian arms sales to Azerbaijan not discussed today

The issue of Russian arms sales to Azerbaijan was not discussed at Gyumri’s meeting on Wednesday, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Yuri Vorobyov said Wednesday after the 32nd meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Commission on Cooperation between the Armenian parliament and Russian Federal Assembly.
According to him, he would not be able to say anything additional on this topic.
“Russia maintains friendly relations with Armenia, cooperates in all areas that interest the Armenian side and Armenia as a country. Therefore, there are no obstacles in trade and economic relations between Armenia and Russia,” he said adding that they have discussed the development of their relations within the Eurasian Union, which “forms economic relations and a regulatory framework that makes it possible to create a single market in those states that are members of the Eurasian Economic Union.”
“This is very important for us, as it is necessary to adopt a large number of laws and remove many barriers to realize the full potential of the Eurasian Union. There are several dozen barriers that still exist today, and in order to remove them, we, the parliamentarians, will have to work a lot.”