Armenian SIS receives materials on incident involving Administrative Court judge

The Special Investigation Service has received materials in connection with the incident involving the Administrative Court judge Arthur Avakyan, Armenpress reported referring to SIS press service.
On October 26, the judge was a participant in a strange incident when he had refused to give way to emergency situations car which was in hurry responding to call. The driver, who turned out to be the judge, arranged a showdown, and threatened rescuers with weapons.
According to Avakyan, he had a gun, but did not threaten anyone.