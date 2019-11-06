News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 06
USD
476.84
EUR
528.86
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.84
EUR
528.86
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Armenian SIS receives materials on incident involving Administrative Court judge
Armenian SIS receives materials on incident involving Administrative Court judge
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The Special Investigation Service has received materials in connection with the incident involving the Administrative Court judge Arthur Avakyan, Armenpress reported referring to SIS press service.

On October 26, the judge was a participant in a strange incident when he had refused to give way to emergency situations car which was in hurry responding to call. The driver, who turned out to be the judge, arranged a showdown, and threatened rescuers with weapons.

According to Avakyan, he had a gun, but did not threaten anyone.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos