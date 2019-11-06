News
Russian delegation to visit military base in Armenia’s Gyumri
Russian delegation to visit military base in Armenia’s Gyumri
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Russian delegation will visit a military base in Armenia’s Gyumri, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Yuri Vorobyov said Wednesday after the 32nd meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Commission on Cooperation between the Armenian parliament and Russian Federal Assembly.

Asked whether the Russian side was fulfilling its promises that only contract soldiers would serve there, he said: “I can’t say whether the Russian military base in Gyumri has only contract soldiers.”

According to him, he plans to visit a military base, where these issues will probably be discussed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
