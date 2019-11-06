ARF-D Armenia Youth Union protests against education minister

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun Armenia Youth Union today held a protest near the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport.
The protesters demanded the minister’s resignation due to a number of decisions that the ministry has recently made. They had come with boxes so that the minister resigns and packs his things.
“I won’t tolerate the production of a film about a transgender with my tax money. The minister has crossed the line. We don’t think he’s leading the right policy in the field of education and believe he has to resign,” one of the protesters said.