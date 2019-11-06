News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 06
USD
476.84
EUR
528.86
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.84
EUR
528.86
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
ARF-D Armenia Youth Union protests against education minister
ARF-D Armenia Youth Union protests against education minister
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


The Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun Armenia Youth Union today held a protest near the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport.

The protesters demanded the minister’s resignation due to a number of decisions that the ministry has recently made. They had come with boxes so that the minister resigns and packs his things.

“I won’t tolerate the production of a film about a transgender with my tax money. The minister has crossed the line. We don’t think he’s leading the right policy in the field of education and believe he has to resign,” one of the protesters said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos