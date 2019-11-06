Armenian MP claims there are many incognito homosexuals within state apparatus

It is a fact that there are several incognito homosexuals in Armenia’s current state apparatus. This is what deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly Gevorg Petrosyan wrote on his Facebook page.
He particularly stated the following: “When homosexuals think their orientation is natural and fair, let them open up about it and admit that they are homosexual, just like we who open up about our conventionalism…They don’t open up about it so that the issue of sexual orientation doesn’t become a matter of discussion across the nation.
There are more important issues to discuss, including foreign investments, economic revolution, advancement of high technologies and social security.
Well, let’s see who the first “hero” is.”