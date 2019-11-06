Armenian MP: Russia provides tremendous military aid to Armenia

Russia provides tremendous military aid to Armenia. This is what Vice-President of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan (My Step Alliance) told journalists in Gyumri, responding to journalists’ questions about the sale of Russian weapons to Azerbaijan.
Summing up the results of the session of the Russian-Armenian inter-parliamentary committee in Gyumri, Simonyan stated that the Russian and Armenian deputies didn’t discuss the sale of weapons to third countries that are not members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. According to him, this is more of a topic related to collective security and a topic for the Organization to discuss.
“I assure you that the issue is in the Armenian government’s focus. We always discuss the matter with our Russian colleagues. We also need to take into consideration the fact that, thanks to our Russian colleagues and the Russian Federation, Armenia receives tremendous military aid,” Alen Simonyan said.