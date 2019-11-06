41 teams to compete for grand prize of Robotex Armenia supported by Ucom

The official press conference of the international robotics contest Robotex Armenia was held on Wednesday, with participation of speakers Karen Vardanyan, Executive Director at the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE), and Hayk Yesayan, Co-Founder and General Director at Ucom.

The contest will be held on November 9 for the first time in Armenia at the Republican Palace of Culture and Sports of the Deaf, under the slogan ‘Smart City.’

The event aims at encouraging interest in and publicization of robotics, programming and design, and developing engineering way of thinking.

Forty-one teams from different countries, among them Ethiopia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia and Madagascar, have confirmed their participation in the contest.

"For many years in a row, Ucom has been encouraging the development of engineering way of thinking through introduction of more than 40 ‘Armath' engineering laboratories in the regions of Armenia, as well as sponsoring various contests for students of these laboratories. As advocates for engineering education and creative generation, we realize that in addition to domestic contests, children should also participate in international contests. Robotex Armenia is a rather complicated international contest, which we sponsor with great willingness," said Hayk Yesayan, Co-founder and Director General at Ucom.

The Jury is composed of the leading experts of the field, among them Arman Poghosyan (‘Instigate Design’ CJSC), Hrant Khachatryan (‘Symotec’ LLC), Aram Keryan (AUA), Hrachya Makaryan (‘PUL’ company), Patvakan Hakhinyan (Vanadzor Technology Center), and Hayk Zargaryan (Ucom).

Hosting of this high-level international contest will be both a great responsibility and a great experience and source of inspiration for many students attending robotics classes. It is a significant platform where young people engaged in robotics and programming can demonstrate their skills, abilities and knowledge.

"The Union has set a goal to turn Armenia into a center of competitions of automatic robots, and to make our country recognizable in this regard, we invite and host international robotics contests in Armenia. This time, in particular, it is Robotex," said Karen Vardanyan, Executive Director at UATE.

By the way, the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE) became a member to Robotex International Association in July 2019. It consolidates over 50 countries worldwide that are engaged in the development of the robotics industry, including the United States, China, India, Greece, Estonia, Colombia and several other countries.

Ucom is the sponsor, and Symotec is the partner of Robotex Armenia.