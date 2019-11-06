International Crisis Group to release report on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement soon

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today received President of the International Crisis Group Robert Malley.
Malley presented the areas of activities of the organization and the studies that it is currently conducting and stated that the organization will soon release a report on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Attaching importance to the unbiased expert analyses on the conflict, President Sarkissian said those analyses will help the international community objectively perceive the conflict and the processes that are related to it.