President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today hosted participants of the “Modern Classics” Composer Festival, including People’s Artist of the Republic of Armenia, composer Tigran Mansurian and the festival’s guest of honor, world famous Polish composer Krzysztof Penderecki. The festival was organized at the initiative of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra.
Greeting the musicians from different countries and expressing gratitude to the Orchestra’s artistic director and principal conductor Sergey Smbatyan, President Armen Sarkissian particularly said the following: “I am glad that Armenia is becoming an international center for classical music once again. I welcome the fact that more and more talented musicians of different countries are visiting our country.” The guests talked about their collaborations with the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, the training with young musicians and other programs.
President Sarkissian attached importance to the cooperation in the arts and music and the organizing of various joint projects and new festivals and expressed willingness to help them implement those projects and festivals. The President noted that the presidential residence also hosts various cultural events and recommended organizing a classical music concert.