Armenian defense minister meets with Georgian counterpart

Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan, who is in Georgia on a working visit, had a meeting with Minister of Defense of Georgia Irakli Gharibashvili today.
As reported the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, the cooperation between Georgia and Armenia in the defense sector were discussed and views were exchanged on the security and challenges in the region during the meeting.
The defense ministers of both countries attached importance to the development of cooperation to strengthen security in the region and reached an agreement on the expansion of cooperation in the defense sector and the inclusion of several new areas.