Macron says Iran's steps signal its intent to quit nuclear deal
Macron says Iran's steps signal its intent to quit nuclear deal
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran for the first time explicitly announced its intention to terminate the nuclear deal, said French President Emmanuel Macron.

Speaking at a press conference in China, Macron called Iran’s last decision a “grave” for a nuclear deal, Reuters reported

“I think that for the first time, Iran has decided in an explicit and blunt manner to leave the JCPOA (nuclear) agreement, which marks a profound shift,” said Macron.

Earlier, the Iranian president said Tehran for the fourth time will refuse to fulfill its obligations under the nuclear deal from November 6 and will start using centrifuges to enrich uranium at the Fordo facility by supplying gas to them.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
