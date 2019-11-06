Macron says Iran's steps signal its intent to quit nuclear deal

Iran for the first time explicitly announced its intention to terminate the nuclear deal, said French President Emmanuel Macron.

Speaking at a press conference in China, Macron called Iran’s last decision a “grave” for a nuclear deal, Reuters reported.

“I think that for the first time, Iran has decided in an explicit and blunt manner to leave the JCPOA (nuclear) agreement, which marks a profound shift,” said Macron.

Earlier, the Iranian president said Tehran for the fourth time will refuse to fulfill its obligations under the nuclear deal from November 6 and will start using centrifuges to enrich uranium at the Fordo facility by supplying gas to them.