Armenian MP on US Ambassador's meeting with Serzh Sargsyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Ambassadors always meet with representatives of political parties, and it’s no surprise. This is what head of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly Edmon Marukyan told journalists today, touching upon the meeting of the US Ambassador to Armenia and leader of the Republican Party of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan yesterday.

When told that during that meeting Serzh Sargsyan had stated that there is no alternative to real democracy in Armenia, Marukyan said the following: “As far as democracy is concerned, yes, there is no alternative to democracy, and this is exactly why a revolution took place. If the Republican Party of Armenia expressed this thought a long time ago, Serzh Sargsyan might not have run for a third term and the elections might not have been falsified. It’s better late than never.”
