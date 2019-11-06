Armenian MP: Parliament shouldn't act based on Constitutional Court judge's opinion

The parliament shouldn’t take actions based on the opinion of one judge of the Constitutional Court. This is what head of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly Edmon Marukyan told journalists today, touching upon judge of the Constitutional Court Vahe Grigoryan’s statement that the National Assembly hasn’t even come close to solving the crisis in the Constitutional Court.
“The parliament is not the captive of the judges of the Constitutional Court. The parliament shapes its agenda through political parties and factions. A faction of the National Assembly had launched the process of impeaching President of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan, and it did. If there are other initiatives, we will consider them, but nobody can tell the legislature what it should do and when,” Marukyan said.