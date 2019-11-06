UK Queen will no longer wear clothes with natural fur

Queen of Britain Elizabeth II will no longer wear clothes and accessories with natural fur, Telegraph reported.
Angela Kelly, the Queen’s long time dressmaker and confidante, reveals in her new memoir: "If Her Majesty is due to attend an engagement in particularly cold weather, from 2019 onwards fake fur will be used to make sure she stays warm”.
A spokeswoman for Buckingham Palace confirmed that only faux fur would be used if necessary to make new clothes for the Queen.
Claire Bass, executive director of Humane Society International, in her turn, said: "We are thrilled that Her Majesty has officially gone fur-free. Queen Elizabeth’s decision to 'go faux' is the perfect reflection of the mood of the British public, the vast majority of whom detest cruel fur, and want nothing to do with it.”