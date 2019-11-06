8 people injured in Jordan stabbing

Eight people have been injured in a stabbing in Jordan, Reuters reported.

According to the source, four foreign tourists are among the injured: three Mexicans and one Swiss.

The incident occurred in Jersah city - the main tourist destination near the ancient Roman ruins. The attacker is arrested.

Video of the incident that circulated on Jordanian media appeared to show victims speaking Spanish with Latin American accents.

There has been a surge in tourism in Jordan over the past two years, and tour operators consider the country one of the safest tourist destinations in the Middle East. Attacks on tourists are extremely rare.