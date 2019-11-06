News
Kentron district head resignation letter signed
Kentron district head resignation letter signed
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Kentron district head Victor Mnatsakanyan's resignation letter was signed Friday, November 1, by Yerevan deputy mayor Hrachya Sargsyan, the spokesperson Hakob Karapetyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am

Dzonik Margaryan, who was previously the deputy head of the district, was appointed acting head of the district.

The municipality also informed that Victor Mnatsakanyan was subject to disciplinary action for failing to properly organize the garbage dump replacement by the October 2 order of the Yerevan mayor.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
