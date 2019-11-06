News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 07
USD
476.84
EUR
528.86
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.84
EUR
528.86
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Karaganda court announces verdict for participants of beating, including Armenians
Karaganda court announces verdict for participants of beating, including Armenians
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Incidents


A court in Karaganda has announced its verdict on the participants of the massive beating that took place on New Year’s Eve at Old Rome Restaurant, reports Tengrinews.kz.

By the verdict, Yusif Nurulu was declared as guilty of murder and hooliganism and sentenced to 19 years in prison, while the remaining 12 were declared as guilty of hooliganism.

The court relieved Sokhak Malkhasyan and Armen Khachatryan of criminal punishment, yet sentenced six other accused-on-trial — Torgom Malkhasyan, Khachatur Hovhannisyan, Zhasur Pirov, Kayir Nadirbekov, Davit Galkin and Vasif Nurulu — to 4-4.6 years of imprisonment.

The court also ruled to coercively exile all convicts from the territory of Kazakhstan after they serve their punishments and prohibit their entry into Kazakhstan for five years.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
8 people injured in Jordan stabbing
The incident occurred in Jersah city, the main tourist destination near the ancient Roman ruins…
Armenian Power gang co-leader Mher Darbinyan sentenced to nearly 18 years in jail
He will also have to pay $170,000 in fines and restitution and will be deported to his native Armenia once he is released...
 5 killed in Mexico car market shooting
The attackers fled the scene of the crime…
 Atlanta International Airport suspends flights due to threat note
"Shortly before 7am, prior to departure from the gate, a threatening note…
 Italian police arrest members of major international drug cartel
Those arrested are mainly from Tanzania, and the operation was carried out against over 50 suspects from Africa, Asia and Europe…
 Anti-extremism center for Ingushetia chief shot dead in Moscow
The department said that a criminal case has been instituted…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos