Karaganda court announces verdict for participants of beating, including Armenians

A court in Karaganda has announced its verdict on the participants of the massive beating that took place on New Year’s Eve at Old Rome Restaurant, reports Tengrinews.kz.

By the verdict, Yusif Nurulu was declared as guilty of murder and hooliganism and sentenced to 19 years in prison, while the remaining 12 were declared as guilty of hooliganism.

The court relieved Sokhak Malkhasyan and Armen Khachatryan of criminal punishment, yet sentenced six other accused-on-trial — Torgom Malkhasyan, Khachatur Hovhannisyan, Zhasur Pirov, Kayir Nadirbekov, Davit Galkin and Vasif Nurulu — to 4-4.6 years of imprisonment.

The court also ruled to coercively exile all convicts from the territory of Kazakhstan after they serve their punishments and prohibit their entry into Kazakhstan for five years.