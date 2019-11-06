News
Armenia PM discusses establishment of Aznavour Center in Yerevan with Nicolas Aznavour
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Culture


Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today received world famous chansonnier Charles Aznavour’s son, Nicolas Aznavour, who is the co-founder of Aznavour Foundation, as well as the Foundation’s Executive Director Kristina Sarkisian, reports the Government’s news service.

Issues related to implementation of the Foundation’s first cultural project — the establishment of the Aznavour Center in Yerevan — were discussed. The participants of the meeting also touched upon the course of construction of the center that will present the life and career of Charles Aznavour in Yerevan and the future actions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
