Artur Vanetsyan responds to Varuzhan Avetisyan's statement

The statement by member of the Sasna Tsrer group Varuzhan Avetisyan is absurd. This is what former Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am touching upon Varuzhan Avetisyan’s statement that Arthur Vanetsyan knows a lot about the case of murdered police officer Yuri Tepanosyan.
Vanetsyan also refuted the statement that he had contacted Arayik Khandoyan during the attack on the Patrol-Sentry Service Regiment. “I’m not the person who contacted them via radio communication. If they want to know who that person was, they should address the National Security Service. If the latter decides to identify that person, let it identify the person. I am clearly and officially stating that I am not the person who was in contact with Arayik Khandoyan.”