Minister Arayik Harutyunyan fired from university?

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Arayik Harutyunyan was dismissed from the university, the director of the center for work with students at YSU Vahagn Varagyan wrote on his Facebook.
“Arayik Harutyunyan was dismissed from the university. According to this document, Armenian super minister Arayik Harutyunyan has not been working at the university since October 1. The aforementioned gentleman has repeatedly stated that he will never give up work at the university, which means, according to the gentleman, he was simply fired,” he said.