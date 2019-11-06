Ex-secretary of Artsakh Security Council on Robert Kocharyan family funding him

Shame on those who think the family of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has to pay me to support my friend-in-combat. This is what former Secretary of the National Security Council of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Major-General Vitaly Balasanyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am, touching upon the news in the media according to which Robert Kocharyan’s elder son, Sedrak Kocharyan is funding Vitaly Balasanyan’s activities.
“If the people spreading the false news were at least a little honest, they would take a look at my biography. It’s a pity that there are such people in our country,” Balasanyan said.
Balasanyan stated that he must support his friends-in-combat who are currently being politically persecuted. “It is my sacred duty to support ex-presidents, military commanders and generals with whom I have fought. After seeing all the ridiculous actions against Robert Kocharyan and the political persecution against him, the only thing left for me to do is to support him. Robert Kocharyan is a hostage, not a political prisoner,” he said.
Touching upon the petition for Kocharyan’s freedom is concerned, Balasanyan stated that he is currently holding the petition in Stepanakert and will soon visit the regions.
“The petition is in progress. We started on November 4 and already have 3,500 signatures of citizens of Stepanakert alone. These citizens are people who are concerned about the state of the country,” he said.