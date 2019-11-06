News
News
Armenia PM attends event dedicated to 15th anniversary of Synopsys Armenia
Armenia PM attends event dedicated to 15th anniversary of Synopsys Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Innovations

The entrance of companies like Synopsys into Armenia is very important and significant for all of us. This is what Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the event dedicated to the 15th anniversary of Synopsys in Armenia. “We want to see the Republic of Armenia as a country for engineering, as a country for engineering thought, activities and technologies, and this is very important for us. I would also like to emphasize the new working culture and the entrance of companies like Synopsys into Armenia, and I consider this very important for shaping the proud citizens of the Republic of Armenia,” Pashinyan said.

According to him, it is the establishment of such companies and the shaping of such specialists that led to political changes in Armenia, and this is a fact.

“I would also like to congratulate today’s award recipients and emphasize that the most important condition for advancement is the formation of a demand for knowledge, and these recipients are the frontrunners. Our greatest mission is to expand the boundaries of possibilities. By expanding the boundary of possibility, we will expand the boundaries of our country, the boundaries of our possibilities and the boundaries of the vision for the future of our people and reality,” Nikol Pashinyan emphasized.

Talking about the dance that was performed during the event, the Prime Minister clarified that he does not accept people who try to contradistinguish knowledge, skills, progress and development with national identity.

At the end, the Prime Minister expressed certainty that “the mind will truly win in Armenia because the mind has already won, and its victory campaign is irreversible”.
