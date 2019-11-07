First wife of al-Baghdadi provides useful information to law enforcers

The first wife of the slain ISIS leader al-Baghdadi provided useful information that helped Turkish police to make a number of arrests, AFP reported.
An unnamed Turkish official said al-Baghdadi’s wife introduced herself as Rabia Mahmoud, but her real name is Asma Fauzi Muhammed al-Qubaysi. His first wife and 10 other relatives, including ISIS leader’s daughter, were apprehended in June 2018.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkish forces detained the wife, sister and brother-in-law of the ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
Earlier, the US President Donald Trump announced the elimination of the ISIS leader.
According to him, al-Baghdadi was destroyed during a special operation in the Syrian Idlib province. Trump thanked Russia, Iraq, Syria and Turkey for assisting in the operation. The Russian Defense Ministry said they did not have reliable information about the destruction of al-Baghdadi. The international community called the ISIS leader’s elimination an important but not decisive step in the fight against terrorism, calling for the continuation of this struggle.