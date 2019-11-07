Armenia Public Council on PM

Erdogan continues to threaten Europe

Armenia citizen arrested for smoking on board plane from Moscow to Kaliningrad

Youth demanding Armenian education minister's resignation to spend night in front of ministry

Former minister Artsvik Minasyan questioned as a witness

First wife of al-Baghdadi provides useful information to law enforcers

Armenia Ombudsman on Arsen Babayan detention and Constitutional Court President developments

Gagik Tsarukyan: Newly opened Ceramisia factory has large labor shortage

Armenian FM participates in "Connecting Eastern Partnership to 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development" discussion

Armenia Public Council President on Artsakh issue

Motion to release Kocharyan on bail rejected, Armenian squad head coach appointed, 7.11.19 digest

Armenia Deputy PM meets with Bank of China President in Beijing

Armenia Investigative Committee has received two cases regarding Davit Sanasaryan

Armenia President appoints new judges of Yerevan court of general jurisdiction

Diplomat: Armenia-Ukraine trade turnover made up over $92 million in 8 months

Armenia Deputy PM meets with Huawei Vice-President

Italy ambassador: Italy responded to Armenian authorities’ call to do business here

Ex-Secretary of Artsakh Security Council calls on young Armenians to unite around national agendas

Tsarukyan: No sufficient conditions for investments in Armenia

Prosperous Armenia Party leader: Parliament's work is unsatisfactory

Armenian army delegation participating in conference for planning International Army Games

Baku, Ankara sign military cooperation protocol

Artsakh President visits Armenian National Committee of Europe Office in Brussels

Artsakh Ombudsman meets with Austrian MP and counterpart

ARF Dashnaktsutyun protesters for a nationwide student strike

Mesrop Mashtots Order handed to Lyudmila Harutyunyan on behalf of Artsakh President

Armenian deputy parliamentary speaker-led friendship group on visit to Vietnam

Ambassador: Czech Republic was among the first to ratify EU-Armenia CEPA

ARF-D member being interviewed as witness

Erdogan announces intention to discuss situation in Syria with Putin

US Ambassador meets with leader of Armenia's Free Democrats Party

Public Council of Armenia holding meeting

Russian FSS: ISIS fighters preparing expansion in CIS

Armenian PM taking part in opening ceremony of Ceramisia factory

Fellow soldier detained amid Eric Harutyunyan’s death

Bako Sahakyan heads to Belgium

Yerevan brandy company presents new peak of mastery

Ex-president’s lawyers to appeal against judge decision to reject Kocharyan’s release on bail

Expert: Transport issue in Yerevan will be resolved only by introducing high-quality electric vehicles

Armenian MPs refuse to exempt car dealers from VAT at border

Over AMD 86 million to be allocated for Armenian schools' repairs

Trump informs about “a very good call” with Erdogan

Erdogan, Trump confirm meeting date in Washington

ARF Dashnaktsutyun youth branch representatives march to education ministry

77 best teachers, tutors to receive computers as encouragement

Levon Kocharyan: It would be naive to expect justice from Judge Danibekyan

Court rejects motion to release Kocharyan on bail

Drugs’ wholesale licensing procedure extended in Armenia

Robert Kocharyan's trial continues in Yerevan

Serj Tankian for New Europe: Recognising the Armenian Genocide means being on the right side of history

Kocharyan’s supporters stage protest in front of Shengavit district court

Additional benefit to be granted to A&R LLC

Salaries of mental health care providers to increase by 30%

1 killed, 2 injured in US fast food restaurant shooting

Protest rallies being held near Armenian Government building

Lord Ara Darzi urges British parliament to recognize Armenian Genocide

Armenian government agenda includes 35 issues

US calls for Turkish sanctions amid violation of its obligations on Syria

Iran begins uranium enrichment process at Fordow facility

Ardshinbank meets Armenia's representative at Junior Eurovision 2019

Newspaper: Authorities want to abolish CC? Pashinyan had several closed discussions

Newspaper: Armenia-Artsakh relations, Vitaly Balasanyan's issue discussed at PM closed meeting

World oil prices are falling

Newspaper: Why did US Ambassador meet Armenia third president?

Newspaper: Deal will be signed to retain Russian military base in Armenia for another 10 years

Newspaper: Number of resident population of Armenia decreased

Former official car of Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople on sale

Istanbul-Armenian presents 100-year-old matchbox with Armenian inscription

Armenian MP claims there are many incognito homosexuals within state apparatus

Armenia PM attends event dedicated to 15th anniversary of Synopsys Armenia

Armenia PM posts comment on Facebook from Jamiroquai's concert in Yerevan

Greece President visits Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin

Ex-secretary of Artsakh Security Council on Robert Kocharyan family funding him

UK Queen will no longer wear clothes with natural fur

Protests in Iraq continue: Forces open fire to disperse protesters

Minister Arayik Harutyunyan fired from university?

Karaganda court announces verdict for participants of beating, including Armenians

China, France leaders: Paris climate agreement irreversible

Macron says Iran's steps signal its intent to quit nuclear deal

8 people injured in Jordan stabbing

Artur Vanetsyan responds to Varuzhan Avetisyan's statement

Armenia President, wife serve official dinner in honor of Greece President, wife (photo)

Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine refutes CivilNet’s news

Armenia PM receives leader of Artsakh's Homeland Party Arayik Harutyunyan

Armenia PM discusses establishment of Aznavour Center in Yerevan with Nicolas Aznavour

Ambassador summoned to Azerbaijani MFA amid Artsakh FM's visit to Russia

Armenian PM instructs to reward traffic police officer who fined high-ranking official

British Chargé d’Affaires David Moran arrives in Armenia

Kentron district head resignation letter signed

CIS border group to hold first military drills in 2020

Erdogan says Turkey detained al-Baghdadi's wife, sister and brother-in-law

IAEA inspectors arrive at Iranian Fordow facility

Matenadaran director: Over 300 Armenian manuscripts stored in Georgian National Centre of Manuscripts

Armenian MP: Parliament shouldn't act based on Constitutional Court judge's opinion

Armenian MP on US Ambassador's meeting with Serzh Sargsyan

Dollar rises slightly in Armenia

Election campaign officially kicks off in UK

Armenia President receives participants of "Modern Classics" Composer Festival

Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker: Creation of common energy market discussed in Gyumri

Armenian defense minister meets with Georgian counterpart