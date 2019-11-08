Russian FM to visit Armenia

Committee on investigation of April 2016 escalation holds meeting in Armenian parliament

Armenia President on working visit to Tavush Province (PHOTO)

Armenia MOD receives leadership of Tawazun Economic Council of Emirates

Analyst sees link between young ARF-D members' protest and summoning of former minister

Lawyer: Restrictions of Armenia 2nd President's visits are unsubstantiated

Armenia 2nd President's attorney: Judge is guided by double standards

Armenian MP meets with Catholicos of All Armenians

Garo Paylan: If there is one parliament that has to talk about Armenian Genocide, it is Turkish Grand National Assembly

Georgia and Armenia launch Free-Route Airspace

White House dimsisses claims that US and China agreed to lift tariffs

UN GA condemns US embargo on Cuba

Attorney: Acts incriminated to Robert Kocharyan do not constitute crime

China: US should abandon unilateral sanctions, pressure on Iran

Attorney: ECHR submitted 9 complaints over Robert Kocharyan’s case

Robert Kocharyan’s attorney: Unprecedented pressure on Armenian judicial system

US urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to translate agreements into concrete actions

North Korea calls Japan PM ‘idiot’

Youth demanding Armenian education minister's resignation continues sit-in

UK Chargé d’Affaires: UK supports Armenian people in their pursuit of democratic reforms

Passenger flow at two airports in Armenia increases by 11.5%

World debt reaches 230% of global GDP

Newspaper: 'Underground bomb' forming inside government which will explode at any convenient moment

Armenia offers rescue aid to Iran affected by earthquake

Robert Menendez urges US Senate to recognize Armenian Genocide

Armenia’s 2nd president: Aliyev’s statement on claims to Zangezur wasn’t accidental

Artsakh president meets Flemish parliament’s members

US says it has no profit from oil fields in northeast Syria

Newspaper: 41 injured or family of victims of March 1 events already compensated

Trump fined $ 2 million

Newspaper: PM will meet with the Pope

Newspaper: Is there a fight against corruption or not?

Casualties likely as deadly earthquake hit Iran, tremors felt in Armenia

US Senate to not consider sanctions against Turkey until end of Erdogan's visit

Twitter page of Erdogan's party blocked due to fake followers

Beijing: US, China need to cancel tariffs at the same time

Vitaly Balasanyan: Nikol Pashinyan has to resign as soon as possible

Armenia Public Council on PM

Erdogan continues to threaten Europe

Armenia citizen arrested for smoking on board plane from Moscow to Kaliningrad

Youth demanding Armenian education minister's resignation to spend night in front of ministry

Former minister Artsvik Minasyan questioned as a witness

First wife of al-Baghdadi provides useful information to law enforcers

Armenia Ombudsman on Arsen Babayan detention and Constitutional Court President developments

Gagik Tsarukyan: Newly opened Ceramisia factory has large labor shortage

Armenian FM participates in "Connecting Eastern Partnership to 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development" discussion

Armenia Public Council President on Artsakh issue

Motion to release Kocharyan on bail rejected, Armenian squad head coach appointed, 7.11.19 digest

Armenia Deputy PM meets with Bank of China President in Beijing

Armenia Investigative Committee has received two cases regarding Davit Sanasaryan

Armenia President appoints new judges of Yerevan court of general jurisdiction

Diplomat: Armenia-Ukraine trade turnover made up over $92 million in 8 months

Armenia Deputy PM meets with Huawei Vice-President

Italy ambassador: Italy responded to Armenian authorities’ call to do business here

Ex-Secretary of Artsakh Security Council calls on young Armenians to unite around national agendas

Tsarukyan: No sufficient conditions for investments in Armenia

Prosperous Armenia Party leader: Parliament's work is unsatisfactory

Armenian army delegation participating in conference for planning International Army Games

Baku, Ankara sign military cooperation protocol

Artsakh President visits Armenian National Committee of Europe Office in Brussels

Artsakh Ombudsman meets with Austrian MP and counterpart

ARF Dashnaktsutyun protesters for a nationwide student strike

Mesrop Mashtots Order handed to Lyudmila Harutyunyan on behalf of Artsakh President

Armenian deputy parliamentary speaker-led friendship group on visit to Vietnam

Ambassador: Czech Republic was among the first to ratify EU-Armenia CEPA

ARF-D member being interviewed as witness

Erdogan announces intention to discuss situation in Syria with Putin

US Ambassador meets with leader of Armenia's Free Democrats Party

Public Council of Armenia holding meeting

Russian FSS: ISIS fighters preparing expansion in CIS

Armenian PM taking part in opening ceremony of Ceramisia factory

Fellow soldier detained amid Eric Harutyunyan’s death

Bako Sahakyan heads to Belgium

Yerevan brandy company presents new peak of mastery

Ex-president’s lawyers to appeal against judge decision to reject Kocharyan’s release on bail

Expert: Transport issue in Yerevan will be resolved only by introducing high-quality electric vehicles

Armenian MPs refuse to exempt car dealers from VAT at border

Over AMD 86 million to be allocated for Armenian schools' repairs

Trump informs about “a very good call” with Erdogan

Erdogan, Trump confirm meeting date in Washington

ARF Dashnaktsutyun youth branch representatives march to education ministry

77 best teachers, tutors to receive computers as encouragement

Levon Kocharyan: It would be naive to expect justice from Judge Danibekyan

Court rejects motion to release Kocharyan on bail

Drugs’ wholesale licensing procedure extended in Armenia

Robert Kocharyan's trial continues in Yerevan

Serj Tankian for New Europe: Recognising the Armenian Genocide means being on the right side of history

Kocharyan’s supporters stage protest in front of Shengavit district court

Additional benefit to be granted to A&R LLC

Salaries of mental health care providers to increase by 30%

1 killed, 2 injured in US fast food restaurant shooting

Protest rallies being held near Armenian Government building

Lord Ara Darzi urges British parliament to recognize Armenian Genocide

Armenian government agenda includes 35 issues

US calls for Turkish sanctions amid violation of its obligations on Syria

Iran begins uranium enrichment process at Fordow facility

Ardshinbank meets Armenia's representative at Junior Eurovision 2019

Newspaper: Authorities want to abolish CC? Pashinyan had several closed discussions

Newspaper: Armenia-Artsakh relations, Vitaly Balasanyan's issue discussed at PM closed meeting

World oil prices are falling