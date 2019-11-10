News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
November 10
USD
477.17
EUR
526.75
RUB
7.47
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
November 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.17
EUR
526.75
RUB
7.47
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Trump: China trade talks moving along nicely, but deal has to be right
Trump: China trade talks moving along nicely, but deal has to be right
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that trade talks with China were moving along “very nicely,” but the US would only make a deal with Beijing if it was the right deal for America, Reuters reported

Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews before traveling to Alabama that talks are moving more slowly than he would have liked, but China wanted a deal more than he did.

“The trade talks with China are moving along, I think, very nicely and if we make the deal that we want it will be a great deal and if it’s not a great deal, I won’t make it,” he said. “I’d like to make a deal, but it’s got to be the right deal.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos