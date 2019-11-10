Trump: China trade talks moving along nicely, but deal has to be right

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that trade talks with China were moving along “very nicely,” but the US would only make a deal with Beijing if it was the right deal for America, Reuters reported.
Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews before traveling to Alabama that talks are moving more slowly than he would have liked, but China wanted a deal more than he did.
“The trade talks with China are moving along, I think, very nicely and if we make the deal that we want it will be a great deal and if it’s not a great deal, I won’t make it,” he said. “I’d like to make a deal, but it’s got to be the right deal.”