Armenian PM participates in opening of Paris Peace Forum (PHOTO)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikool Pashinyan is participating in the opening of Paris Peace Forum.
Pashinyan will deliver a speech that will be followed by a Q&A session, the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reports from Paris.
The Prime Minister will also hand over a symbolic present to the library of the Forum.
As part of his visit to Paris, the Premier will also visit the Office of the International Organization of La Francophonie to meet with Secretary General of the Organization Louise Mushikiwabo.
The Prime Minister and his spouse are scheduled to call at UNESCO Headquarters to take part in the proceedings of the 40th UNESCO General Conference. Prime Minister Pashinyan will deliver a speech as part of the thematic discussion of the Conference. The Prime Minister will also meet with UNESCO Secretary General Audrey Azoulay and will give an interview to UNESCO Press Office.
During the visit, the Prime Minister and his spouse will meet with representatives of the Armenian community in France. An official reception will be held in honor of Nikol Pashinyan and Anna Hakobyan, at which the Prime Minister will deliver a speech.