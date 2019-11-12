News
Tuesday
November 12
News
Judge in Robert Kocharyan's case denies motion to recuse herself
Judge in Robert Kocharyan's case denies motion to recuse herself
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Judge Anna Danibekyan, who is presiding over the case of second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and others, denied today's the motion on self-recusal submitted by the ex-president's lawyers, considering this motion ungrounded.

Earlier, Kocharyan’s attorney Hovhannes Khudoyan motioned for the judge's self-recusal, arguing that she was guided by double standards and was subjective regarding Kocharyan's case.

After that, the judge announced a recess because of the absence of an interpreter.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
