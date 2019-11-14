Erdogan says Turkey won't refuse to purchase S-400s

Armenian parliamentary speaker: I support education minister's policy

Armenian CB spendings to be over AMD 7 billion in 2020

US withdraws all troops from Ayn al-Arab city on Turkish border

Not passing of bill was surprise for Armenia parliament speaker

Armenian parliament speaker to Kazakh delegation: Allies must take into account each other's interests

Armenia Central Bank head: GDP to grow by 4.9% in 2020

Armenia army conducts military exercises, trainings

Armenia Parliament Speaker on removal of Hrayr Tovmasyan, Constitutional Court

Armenia State Revenue Committee, State Economics University sign memorandum

WP: Dog therapists help US congressmen relieve stress during impeachment

Armenia army delegation participating in sitting within CIS framework

Majority faction MP: They make money from fairy tale in UAE, Armenia remains idle

Esper: US military exercises with South Korea could be scaled back to aid diplomacy

Armenia Security Council head: Member Hrayr Tovmasyan has taken Constitutional Court hostage

Dollar rises in Armenia

Armenia government adopts package of bills for early retirement of Constitutional Court judges

Bolivia interim president appoints new cabinet

Russian Deputy FM: Attractiveness of Eurasian Economic Union is growing

Armenia President hosts filmmaker Jivan Avetisyan

Armenia PM on removing “air tax”: That will be revolution in air transport

Azerbaijan refugees hold protest in front of Armenia government building

Google to provide users opportunity to open current accounts

Armenia President meets with outgoing Greek Ambassador

Orange alert in France amid bad weather

Armenian MP on US senator blocking Armenian Genocide resolution

Armenia's Pashinyan will leave for Italy

Gunshots fired in back of church of Armenia's Etchmiadzin, one injured

Armenia premiere: I have instructed National Security Service to find out if QR code is related to Satan

Kuwaiti prime minister resigns

Armenia Security Council secretary: Illegal adoption of kids by foreigners is threat to safety of children

Economy minister: Cooperation within Eurasian Union is important for Armenia

Minister: Armenian government will pay special attention to infrastructures development for tourism development

Protesters bring empty chair to Armenia government courtyard

Armenia PM on tax breaks: Decisions were made on investments of 12.8 billion drams

Minister on oil refineries in Armenia

Armenia's Pashinyan: With unplanned visits I will find out what was done with subsidy programs

Minister: Economic growth forecasted at 4.9% in Armenia in 2020

Armenia parliament ex-deputy chief of staff intends to engage in human rights activities

PM: France cannot continue to pretend that everything is fine with NATO

Armenia premier: Our task should be to ensure proper urban, economic development of Gyumri

Armenia PM: We have real chance to solve housing problem of earthquake disaster zone residents

Minister: Corporate thinking should be rooted in Armenian economy

Armenian authorities prefer to attract Diaspora Armenians rather than train local specialists

Artsakh President chairs government meeting

Arsen Babayan: I am hostage of authorities

Union of Banks of Armenia: Taxes paid by country’s commercial banks increase 9.4% compared to previous year

Arsen Babayan does not rule out appeal to ECHR

3 people die Artsakh road accident

Pompeo says US applauds Jeanine Anez's appointment as Bolivia's interim president

Minister: Net investments on GDP amounted to 17-18% in Armenia in recent years

ARF Dashnaktsutyun youth in Paris meet Armenia education minister with protest

34 Palestinians killed, 111 injured in Israeli shelling

Artsakh President signs number of laws

Armenian Embassy in Russia: Ashot Bolyan killed in Moscow was Armenian citizen

3-time world Thai boxing champion Ashot Bolyan killed in Moscow

Kazakh Senate chairwoman arrives in Armenia

Armenia government approves €45.5mn loan

Minister: Export of goods should indicate growth of Armenian economy competitiveness

Armenia PM: Cash circulation should be eliminated

Minister: Economic growth in Armenia in 2020 will be above average by international standards

Pentagon chief says US will keep about 600 troops in Syria

Minister of Economy: Flow of tourists to Armenia increased by 14.4% in past 9 months

Economy Minister: Export of goods from Armenia up by 7.9% for over 9 months

Armenian Finance Ministry to get AMD 33.3 billion in 2020

Trump and Erdogan reach no deal on S-400s issue

ARF youth holding protest in front of Armenian government building

Donald Tusk considers Russia to be EU ‘strategic problem’

Court rejects Trump's appeal of decision to disclose his tax returns

What rights can refugees who have entered Armenia illegally benefit from?

Armenia legislature passes several law initiatives

US Senator Menendez calls for immediate passage of Armenian Genocide resolution

Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting

Cases of illegal adoption of Armenia children by foreigners have been revealed

Armenia draft budget for 2020 still being debated on at parliament

US senator blocks resolution recognizing Armenian Genocide

International Studies expert: Lindsey Graham vetoed Armenian Genocide Resolution

Armenian St. Lazarus Island in Venice partially under water (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Armenia education ministry to switch to “reverse gear?”

Newspaper: Armenia Constitutional Court issue to be resolved in mid-2020

Newspaper: Pashinyan indirectly supports Arayik Harutyunyan in Karabakh presidential election

Newspaper: Prosperous Armenia Party receives signals from outside

Minister: Overall inflation of products imported to Armenia to make up 0.5% in 2020

US-Turkey meeting kicks off at White House

Trump on Syria

Pope Francis condemns 'inhuman, un-Christian' rebirth of anti-Semitism

His Holiness Karekin II: We pray for the souls of the pastor and his father to rest in peace

Armenia Prosecutor General's Office rejects appeal against criminal prosecution against ex-parliamentary speaker

PM on higher education in Armenia

FM: Armenia doesn't view sale of weapons of CSTO member states to Azerbaijan as business

Armenia's Pashinyan: Meline Daluzyan is under my personal protection

Armenia's first Ombudsman: I don't welcome Public Council President's resignation

Earthquake hits Armenia’s Shirak Province

Armenia FM: MFA closely following development of events in Syria

Armenian justice minister on dismissal of deputy

Minister: Armenian government holding talks to buy 2 ferryboats from Russia

Armenian students hold awareness-raising march in central Yerevan

Participants of student rally in Yerevan address MPs

Ex-head of Armenia State Supervision Service interviewed as witness

Armenia PM: Protection of convicts’ rights is political responsibility