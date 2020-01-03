Carlos Ghosn speaks about his escape

Renault-Nissan ex-head, Carlos Ghosn, denied media reports that his wife and her stepbrothers helped him to escape, Japan Times reported.

“The allegations in the media that my wife Carole and other members of my family played a role in my departure from Japan are false and misleading. I alone organized my departure. My family played no role,” he said.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Le Monde reported that the operation was allegedly planned by his wife.

Earlier Thursday, it became known that Turkish police detained seven people on suspicion of involvement in organizing the escape of Carlos Ghosn.

Lebanese authorities received a so-called red notice from Interpol about an international arrest warrant for Ghosn.

In the coming days, presumably on January 8, Ghosn will give his first press conference after the escape. According to French media, the businessman will choose the journalists who will be allowed to this meeting.