News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 06
USD
479.7
EUR
537.26
RUB
7.77
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.7
EUR
537.26
RUB
7.77
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Fires in Australia: Hell on Earth
Fires in Australia: Hell on Earth
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Fires in Australia now independently con the weather, which only contributes to the further spread of fire, BBC reported referring to the meteorological office of the country.

Australian fires have already covered almost 2000 km and reached the territory of New Zealand.

Cooling in the upper atmosphere, the smoke turns into powerful cumulonimbus clouds with thunderstorm potential. The electrical discharges arising in them lead to lightning - and they, in turn, can set fire to new land.

Sometimes a thunderstorm process reaches such proportions that a real fire tornado is formed - as happened in 2003 as a result of fires near the capital of Canberra.

Scientists have no doubt that the unprecedented fires in Australia - as in the Amazon last year and in California the year before last - are one of the consequences of global warming. Statistics confirm that the number of thunderstorms is increasing worldwide.

The last decade was the hottest in the history of observations on a global scale. The fastest temperature rises in the Arctic, but Australia is experiencing the most severe warming.

December 29 was the hottest day in the history of the country.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Identities of victims of major car accident in Armenia’s Ashtarak ascertained (PHOTOS)
One of the drivers is a US citizen…
 Armenia MOD serviceman, son stabbed in Yerevan
Police are seeking the stabbing suspect as well as the crime tool…
 3 injured, including child, in Armenia road accident
Now the police are finding out the identities of the drivers and the injured...
 5 people injured in Armenia's Vanadzor road accident
Rescuers have headed to the scene...
 Two killed in Armenia road accident
The injured passenger later died in a hospital...
 Car crashes into gas pipe in downtown Yerevan
The accident caused a gas leak in the center of Armenia's capital city...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos