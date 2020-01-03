Fires in Australia: Hell on Earth

Fires in Australia now independently con the weather, which only contributes to the further spread of fire, BBC reported referring to the meteorological office of the country.

Australian fires have already covered almost 2000 km and reached the territory of New Zealand.

Cooling in the upper atmosphere, the smoke turns into powerful cumulonimbus clouds with thunderstorm potential. The electrical discharges arising in them lead to lightning - and they, in turn, can set fire to new land.

Sometimes a thunderstorm process reaches such proportions that a real fire tornado is formed - as happened in 2003 as a result of fires near the capital of Canberra.

Scientists have no doubt that the unprecedented fires in Australia - as in the Amazon last year and in California the year before last - are one of the consequences of global warming. Statistics confirm that the number of thunderstorms is increasing worldwide.

The last decade was the hottest in the history of observations on a global scale. The fastest temperature rises in the Arctic, but Australia is experiencing the most severe warming.

December 29 was the hottest day in the history of the country.