Russia suspends oil supplies to Belarus

Belorussian oil refineries have reduced loading to the technological minimum; work is currently underway to conclude January deal for the supply of oil, BelTA reported.

The source said: “We had to reduce the workload of the oil refineries to the technological minimum in order to prevent the shutdown and downtime of the production assets.”

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko earlier held a meeting with the leadership of the petrochemical complex over oil supplies and refining.

He ordered to complete talks between the economic entities of Belarus and Russia and conclude deals for the supply of oil to the country to ensure the smooth operation of two oil refineries.