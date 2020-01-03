EU warns Turkey of conflict escalation threat in Libya in case of military intervention

The EU has warned Turkey about the threat of escalation of the conflict in Libya in the event of military intervention of Ankara, European External Action Service reported.

"The European Union expresses its strong concern about Turkey’s Grand National Assembly’s decision on Thursday, 2 January, to authorise military deployments in Libya. The EU reiterates its firm conviction that there is no military solution to the Libyan crisis. Actions supporting those who are fighting in the conflict will only further destabilise the country and the wider region. It is imperative for all international partners to respect fully the UN arms embargo and to support the efforts of the United Nations Special Representative Ghassan Salamé and the Berlin process, as the only avenue towards a peaceful, stable and secure Libya. The EU will maintain an active engagement in support of all de-escalatory measures and steps leading to an effective ceasefire and the resumption of political negotiations," the source noted.

The Turkish parliament approved a bill providing for the possibility of sending Turkish troops to Libya.

There are two executive authorities in Libya: the internationally recognized Government of National Accord headed by Fayez Sarraj and the Second Al-Thani Cabinet, acting in the east of the country together with the parliament and supported by the Libyan National Army Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. The latter has already announced that his armed forces were embarking on a decisive battle for the capital. The LNA command has repeatedly said it would resist any foreign intervention in Libyan internal affairs, and also threatened to sink ships and bring down military aircraft from Turkey with military aid.