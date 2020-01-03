News
Monday
January 06
News
UK strengthens security, combat readiness at military bases in Middle East after Soleimani's assassination
Region:World News, Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

UK has enhanced security and alertness at military bases in the Middle East after the legendary Iranian general Qasem Suleimani was killed as a result of US airstrike, Reuters reported.

About 400 British troops are in Iraq. They are mainly located at the base of Taji, north of Baghdad.

“The safety and security of our personnel is of paramount importance and we keep our force protection measures under constant review. We do not to comment on specific force protection measures,” a spokesman from Britain’s Ministry of Defence said when asked about the report.
Հայերեն and Русский
