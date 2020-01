France’s priority is stabilization in the Middle East, French Deputy Foreign Minister Amelie de Montchalin said commenting on the assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

“What is happening is what we feared: tensions between the United States and Iran are increasing,” Montchalin told RTL radio. “The priority is to stabilize the region.”

The minister said top French officials would make high-level contacts with senior players in the region, Reuters reported.