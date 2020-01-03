News
Germany on Soleimani assassination: We are at a dangerous escalation point
Germany on Soleimani assassination: We are at a dangerous escalation point
Region:World News, Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The German Defense Ministry ordered the German military in Iraq not to leave their bases after General Qasem Soleimani assassination, AP reported.

German government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer described the U.S. strike as “a reaction to a whole series of military provocations for which Iran bears responsibility,” pointing to attacks on tankers and a Saudi oil facility, among other events.

“We are at a dangerous escalation point and what matters now is contributing with prudence and restraint to de-escalation,” she said. Germany currently sits on the U.N. Security Council but is not a permanent member.
