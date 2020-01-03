Former US national security adviser John Bolton congratulated "all involved" in the assassination of legendary Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, CNN reported.
"Congratulations to all involved in eliminating Qassem Soleimani. Long in the making, this was a decisive blow against Iran's malign Quds Force activities worldwide. Hope this is the first step to regime change in Tehran," he tweeted.
According to CNN, Bolton, a prominent supporter of the Iraq war, has publicly and repeatedly called for a regime change in Tehran in the past.
In September 2019, US President Donald Trump unexpectedly announced Bolton’s dismissal, noting that he strongly disagrees with Bolton’s many proposals, like the others in the administration.