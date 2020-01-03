News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 06
USD
479.7
EUR
537.26
RUB
7.77
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.7
EUR
537.26
RUB
7.77
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Ryanair continues Armenian expansion
Ryanair continues Armenian expansion
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Ryanair today announced Greece as its newest direct link with Armenia. Two new twice weekly routes from Gyumri to Athens and from Yerevan to Thessaloniki will start in May 2020, as part of Ryanair’s extended Armenia summer 2020 schedule.

Armenian consumers and visitors can now book their summer holidays to Greece as far out as October 2020, flying on the lowest fares and with the greenest/cleanest major airline in Europe, with the lowest CO2 emissions.

To celebrate its new Armenian routes, Ryanair has launched a massive seat sale with fares available from just €29.99, for travel between May and August 2020 which must be booked by Sunday (5 Jan), only on the Ryanair.com website.

“Ryanair is pleased to further develop direct EU links for Armenia with the announcement of brand-new routes from Gyumri to Athens and from Yerevan to Thessaloniki. The Armenian Government Departure Tax exemption for new, environmentally friendly direct routes has more than doubled the number of direct EU routes to Armenia from 6 to 16 in just one year. European tourists and business travellers prefer direct flights with Ryanair, Europe’s greenest airline, rather than high emission connecting flights through the polluting hubs of Germany, France and Holland,” said Ryanair’s David O’Brien.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Exchange rates in Armenia
The euro exchange rate was AMD 537.26 (up by AMD 3.19), the British pound - AMD 629.13...
 Zvartnots Airport passenger blow exceeds 3 million in 2019
On this occasion all the passengers arriving from Moscow to Yerevan were surprised...
 Armenia agriculture expert: Government has proposed dubious programs
The farmers have done their best...
 Armenian state competition protection commission: Sugar price hike possible in January
The cost price of sugar produced in Armenia is higher than the...
 Gyumri auto customs office to operate round the clock at least until December 31
The Prime Minister paid an unplanned visit there…
 Dollar goes up in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also rose in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos