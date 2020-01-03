Ryanair continues Armenian expansion

Ryanair today announced Greece as its newest direct link with Armenia. Two new twice weekly routes from Gyumri to Athens and from Yerevan to Thessaloniki will start in May 2020, as part of Ryanair’s extended Armenia summer 2020 schedule.

Armenian consumers and visitors can now book their summer holidays to Greece as far out as October 2020, flying on the lowest fares and with the greenest/cleanest major airline in Europe, with the lowest CO2 emissions.

To celebrate its new Armenian routes, Ryanair has launched a massive seat sale with fares available from just €29.99, for travel between May and August 2020 which must be booked by Sunday (5 Jan), only on the Ryanair.com website.

“Ryanair is pleased to further develop direct EU links for Armenia with the announcement of brand-new routes from Gyumri to Athens and from Yerevan to Thessaloniki. The Armenian Government Departure Tax exemption for new, environmentally friendly direct routes has more than doubled the number of direct EU routes to Armenia from 6 to 16 in just one year. European tourists and business travellers prefer direct flights with Ryanair, Europe’s greenest airline, rather than high emission connecting flights through the polluting hubs of Germany, France and Holland,” said Ryanair’s David O’Brien.