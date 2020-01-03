News
Netanyahu says General Qasem Soleimani's assassination is US right to self-defense
Netanyahu says General Qasem Soleimani's assassination is US right to self-defense
Region:World News, Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu considers the assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani to be the US right to self-defense, Reuters reported.

"Just as Israel has the right of self-defence, the United States has exactly the same right,” Netanyahu said in a statement issued by his office."

According to him, the General is responsible for the death of American citizens and many other innocent people.

"He was planning more such attacks," Israeli PM said. "President Trump deserves all praise for his swift and decisive action. Israel supports the United States in their just struggle for peace, security and self-defense."
