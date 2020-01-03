Iranians demand revenge for Qasem Soleimani’s assassination

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians who took to the streets of Iran, mourning the deceased General Qasem Soleimani, demand revenge for his murder, Press TV reported.
The protesters expressed solidarity with general’s family and supported Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei’s statement to take revenge.
Tens of thousands of people attending Friday prayers held a rally with posters warning the US, Israel, and their regional allies of dire consequences.
Huge crowds of people took to the streets to express their anger in his hometown Kerman.
Thousands of people gathered outside his house.
Similar events were held in Qom, Tabriz, Lorestan and other cities.