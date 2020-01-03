Trump's voluminous tweet: Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!

The US President Donald Trump tweeted on the Iraniean General Qasem Soleimani's assassination.
"Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!" Trump tweeted.
Earlier, Pentagon said they killed the commander.
"At the direction of the President, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani," a Pentagon statement said. "This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world."
Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020