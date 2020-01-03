Turkey: Qasem Soleimani assassination to increase instability in region

The murder of the legendary General Qasem Soleimani will increase instability in the region, Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Turkey expresses deep concern over the growing tension between the US and Iran and that turning Iraq into a zone of conflict would harm peace and stability in the region, Reuters reported.
Earlier, Pentagon said they killed the commander.
"At the direction of the President, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani," a Pentagon statement said. "This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world."