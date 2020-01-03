Putin, Macron discuss killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani

The presidents of Russia and France, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, discussed the assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.
During a phone talk, the sides expressed concern about Genera's death as a result of a US missile strike at Baghdad airport. They stated that this action could seriously aggravate the situation in the region.
According to the Kremlin’s press service, the exchange of views on Syria continued. Vladimir Putin informed about the progress in the implementation of the Russian-Turkish agreements on the north-east of the country and Idlib. The leaders highlighted the need to continue a decisive joint fight against terrorism.
The urgency of the task of promoting the inter-Syrian political process, as well as the provision of humanitarian aid to the civilian population, was noted. When discussing the situation in Libya, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron spoke out in favor of resolving the crisis in this state by peaceful means. Support was expressed for the political and diplomatic efforts undertaken through the mediation of the UN and the Germany as well. The main aspects of the settlement of the intra-Ukrainian conflict were also considered.