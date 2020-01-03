Armenian ex-security council secretary: Soleimani's murder won't weaken Iraqi, Syrian, others' will to win war

The death of Major General Qasem Soleimani will not weaken the desire of the peoples of Iraq, Syria and other countries to win the war, and this loss will further unite all freedom-loving peoples who are fighting for the liberation of their homeland, the office of the Armenian ex-secretary of the Security Council Vitaly Balasanyan's office.

"General Soleimani has been a key person in the fight against terrorists in Iraq and Syria in recent years and was the real leader of the the Islamic Iran Resistance Front and a symbol of victory.

Since 2003, when the US Armed Forces and their allies invaded Iraq, and in 2011 in Syria, the ISIS and Al-Nusra, recognized by the UN as terrorist organizations, and in fact receiving financial and military aid from the United States, Turkey, and Qatar , Saudi Arabia and a number of NATO countries, following the orders of their masters, destroyed hundreds of cities and thousands of villages in Iraq and Syria, killed hundreds of thousands of people, millions became refugees and tens of millions were held hostage," he said adding that "Iran provides moral, military and humanitarian assistance to its co-religionists."

"At the beginning of the 20th century, Armenians also became a victim of state terrorism, who were subjected to genocide and deprived of their homes by Turkish authorities," he said adding that 31 years ago, Azerbaijan, also tried to carry out state terror against the Armenians in Artsakh, which he failed, thanks to the heroic struggle of the Armenian people and the humanitarian will of the countries that have shown goodwill," he added. "The death of Major General Qasem Soleimani will not weaken the desire of the peoples of Iraq, Syria and other countries to win the war, and this loss will further unite all the freedom-loving peoples who are fighting for the liberation of their homeland."