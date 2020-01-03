Trump on Soleimani assassination: He should have been taken out many years ago

Iranian General Qasem Soleimani should have been removed many years ago, US President Donald Trump tweeted.
"General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more...but got caught! He was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people, including the recent large number of PROTESTERS killed in Iran itself. While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country. They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe. He should have been taken out many years ago!" Trump tweeted.
