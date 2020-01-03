Armenian FM convenes meeting amid latest developments in Middle East

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan convened a meeting amid the latest developments in the Middle East, Armenian MFA spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan wrote on her Facebook.

She said that the ambassadors of Armenia accredited in the countries of the region also take part in the meeting.

Earlier, Pentagon said they killed the commander.

"At the direction of the President, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani," a Pentagon statement said. "This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world."