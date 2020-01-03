Syria expresses full solidarity with Iraq, Iran

Syria expresses full solidarity with Iraq and Iran, strongly condemning the US criminal aggression, which led to the death of the General Qasem Soleimani, and Deputy Chairman of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Commission Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and a number of the Mobilization’s cadres, SANA reported.
This insidious American aggression, leading to dangerous escalation in the region and equaling the methods of criminal gangs, reaffirms the US responsibility for instability in fraternal Iraq in the context of American policy aimed to create tension and incite conflicts in Middle Eastern states, to impose its hegemony and enable Zionist entity of controlling the region.
The Syrian Arab Republic, expressing deep sympathy and solidarity with fraternal Iraq and Iran, is confident that this cowardly American assassination attempt against prominent military leaders of resistance will only strengthen determination to continue their path, resisting any US interference in the affairs of the countries of the region and protecting their national interests from gangster US policy, which poses a serious threat to security, peace and stability in the Middle East and the whole world.