Iran's High Security Council says revenge will overtake assassins of Qasem Soleimani at right time, place

The US will be held accountable for the consequences of the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani, Supreme Council of National Security of Iran said in a statement.
General was a source of pride and honor not only for the Iranians, but also for all Muslims and oppressed people around the world, Mehr reported referring to a statement.
These criminals will face revenge at the right time and place. All friends and opponents should be aware that the resistance movement will continue with double motivation, and those who fight will be defeated.
The High Security Council at its extraordinary session took appropriate decisions after considering various aspects of this tragic incident, and thereby declares that the US will be responsible for all the consequences of this criminal adventure.