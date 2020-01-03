News
Armenian MFA issues statement on Baghdad developments
Region:World News, Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

The Armenian Foreign Ministry is deeply concerned about the recent events in Baghdad.

"We are seriously concerned about the recent incidents in Baghdad which led to human loses as well. They risk further undermining the regional security and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East and beyond. Armenia calls for the de-escalation of situation exclusively through peaceful means.
Armenia will continue to closely cooperate with all its partners aimed at ensuring regional stability and security," the statement said.
