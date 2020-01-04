Germany to suspend training of military in Iraq

The Bundeswehr (German armed forces) will suspend training Kurdish militia fighters and Baghdad’s central government troops amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad, and under US President Donald Trump's order, dpa reported.
The decision was made for the sake of ensuring the security of its own forces at the headquarters of the international coalition to combat Islamic State, whose implementation is mandatory for all coalition partners, the respective statement said. "Thus, the training of Iraqi soldiers will be suspended throughout Iraq," the document also said.