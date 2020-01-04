News
News
Libya’s Haftar declares general mobilization in Libya to resist Turkish aggression
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

In the newly released statement, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar of the Libyan National Army (LNA) declared a general mobilization as a measure to resist foreign intervention, Al-Masdar News reported.

The LNA field marshal made this move after the Turkish parliament greenlighted on Thursday President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s initiative to send military reinforcements to their Libyan allies in the capital Tripoli.

Haftar’s forces, who control much of Libya, have been trying to capture Tripoli in recent months. But these efforts have not yielded tangible results so far.
